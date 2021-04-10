Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 44,840 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $16,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 14,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE AJRD opened at $47.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.84 and a 200 day moving average of $45.41. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Research analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AJRD. Truist Financial cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.83.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

