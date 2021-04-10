Aeternity Market Cap Achieves $88.35 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 10th. In the last seven days, Aeternity has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar. One Aeternity coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000445 BTC on major exchanges. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $88.35 million and approximately $23.40 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aeternity alerts:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 380,446,684 coins and its circulating supply is 334,625,740 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.