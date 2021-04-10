Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,314 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.44% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $20,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1,331.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $145.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,775. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.23 per share, with a total value of $544,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,530,821.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMG opened at $155.63 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.80 and a 12 month high of $156.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.37, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.75.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.28%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

