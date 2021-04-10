Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,071,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 373,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,306,000 after purchasing an additional 81,434 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 43,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 221,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 24,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 993,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,670,000 after purchasing an additional 650,712 shares during the last quarter.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,742,090.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.40.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $131.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.78. The firm has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 57.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.42 and a 12-month high of $136.98.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

