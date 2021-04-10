AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.44.

AGNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.46. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $17.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other AGNC Investment news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $85,033.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 43.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after buying an additional 222,443 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 459.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 94,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 77,395 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 107.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,493,000 after buying an additional 1,548,254 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 145.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 238,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 141,270 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 524,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after buying an additional 16,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

