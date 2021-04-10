AI Doctor (AIDOC) Price Hits $0.0034 on Major Exchanges

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. AI Doctor has a total market capitalization of $2.64 million and $267,949.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AI Doctor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About AI Doctor

AI Doctor is a coin. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

AI Doctor Coin Trading

