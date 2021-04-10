AidCoin (AID) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4,457.00

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last seven days, AidCoin has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. AidCoin has a market cap of $941,409.02 and approximately $4,457.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AidCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0221 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00053260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00020737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00082034 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $366.81 or 0.00613351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00037885 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00031440 BTC.

About AidCoin

AidCoin (AID) is a coin. It launched on November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 coins and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 coins. The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co . The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AidCoin is the ERC20 token that aims to become the preferred method to donate transparently through the Ethereum blockchain. The AID token will power AIDChain, a platform that provides an ecosystem of services through an easy-to-use interface, connecting the non-profit community while allowing full transparency and traceability of donations. AIDChain’s services include an internal exchange to convert major cryptocurrencies into AidCoin, a built-in wallet to store and donate easily, an explorer to track donations transparently, tools to connect donors with all the actors involved in the non-profit sector and templates of smart contracts to run fundraising campaigns. “

Buying and Selling AidCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

