Aigang (AIX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $190.00

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Aigang coin can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Aigang has a market cap of $233,596.43 and approximately $190.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aigang has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00053235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00082025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $366.12 or 0.00618443 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00038301 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00031382 BTC.

About Aigang

Aigang (AIX) is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aigang’s official website is aigang.network . Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aigang is medium.com/aigang-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

Buying and Selling Aigang

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aigang should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aigang using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

