Aion (AION) Achieves Market Cap of $227.78 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 10th. During the last seven days, Aion has traded up 30.7% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000780 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $227.78 million and $74.04 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,284.02 or 0.99937458 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00035543 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00010933 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.12 or 0.00477265 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.29 or 0.00325842 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $446.66 or 0.00752955 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00101997 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004051 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

