Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACDVF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities lowered shares of Air Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Air Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

OTCMKTS ACDVF opened at $21.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.71. Air Canada has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $24.82.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($3.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $634.62 million for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 86.60% and a negative net margin of 34.54%.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

