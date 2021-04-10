Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) have received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €3.12 ($3.67).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.50 ($1.76) price target on Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($5.06) price target on Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €3.00 ($3.53) price target on Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.70 ($3.18) price target on Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) price target on Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

EPA:AF opened at €5.40 ($6.35) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is €4.50. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 52 week high of €14.65 ($17.24).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.