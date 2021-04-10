Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,787 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Air Lease worth $15,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 7,032.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,887,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,862,000 after buying an additional 1,861,466 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,349,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,364,000 after buying an additional 366,826 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 155,106.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 366,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,271,000 after buying an additional 366,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 206.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after buying an additional 360,366 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Air Lease by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,119,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,159,000 after purchasing an additional 299,222 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.34 and a 200-day moving average of $40.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $52.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.07 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

AL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

