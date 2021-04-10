Airbloc (ABL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $14,010.00

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 10th. One Airbloc coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0604 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Airbloc has a market cap of $15.26 million and approximately $14,010.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Airbloc has traded down 49.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00053819 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00020518 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $370.59 or 0.00615218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00081215 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00031931 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00037404 BTC.

Airbloc Profile

Airbloc (ABL) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Coin Trading

