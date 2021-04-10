Akash Network Trading Up 25.5% Over Last Week (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. In the last seven days, Akash Network has traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Akash Network coin can currently be purchased for $6.52 or 0.00010918 BTC on popular exchanges. Akash Network has a total market cap of $293.44 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Akash Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00068157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.66 or 0.00294021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005167 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $445.98 or 0.00746462 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,522.29 or 0.99626144 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019375 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.50 or 0.00759047 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 130,320,690 coins and its circulating supply is 44,985,394 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official website is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akash Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akash Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.