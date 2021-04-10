Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Akoustis Technologies reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AKTS. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 15,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,452,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $93,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 260,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,108.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 428,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,829,748. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AKTS stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.37. 433,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,765. Akoustis Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $19.15. The firm has a market cap of $524.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a current ratio of 9.40.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

