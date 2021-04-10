Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,544 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Albemarle worth $20,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196 in the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $147.32 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $55.75 and a 12 month high of $188.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $879.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Loop Capital upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.30.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

