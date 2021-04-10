Alchemint Standards Market Cap Achieves $89,858.09 (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded down 47.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Alchemint Standards coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded down 31.9% against the U.S. dollar. Alchemint Standards has a total market capitalization of $89,858.09 and approximately $972.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00068570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.19 or 0.00295167 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005176 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $443.51 or 0.00742977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,735.60 or 1.00071189 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00019526 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.35 or 0.00759471 BTC.

About Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards launched on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Alchemint Standards Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

