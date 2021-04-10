Alchemy Pay Trading Up 27.6% Over Last 7 Days (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 27.6% higher against the dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $24.35 million and $4.25 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.99 or 0.00364831 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.73 or 0.00207565 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.76 or 0.00125073 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 77.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001520 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,654,539,810 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.