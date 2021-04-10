Aleph.im Achieves Market Capitalization of $60.28 Million (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Aleph.im coin can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aleph.im has a market capitalization of $60.28 million and $1.39 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aleph.im has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aleph.im Profile

Aleph.im (ALEPH) is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,026,356 coins. The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

