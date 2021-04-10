Algorand 24-Hour Volume Reaches $300.73 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last week, Algorand has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $1.40 or 0.00002321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $3.76 billion and $300.73 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00052804 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $217.01 or 0.00359072 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00010992 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00027629 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011267 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003563 BTC.

NativeCoin (N8V) traded 87.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00013812 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00006920 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,245,960,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,680,426,325 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

