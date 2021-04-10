Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Analysts expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.99 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.11. Alibaba Group reported earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year earnings of $10.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.98 to $10.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.97 to $12.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alibaba Group.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $18.19 EPS.

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price target (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,096,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $223.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $189.53 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alibaba Group (BABA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.