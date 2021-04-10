Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BABA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 target price (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.25.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $4.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.31. 19,763,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,076,738. The company has a market cap of $604.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $189.53 and a 52 week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $18.19 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,935,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $568,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 34.7% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 58.9% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

