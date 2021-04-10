AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Tops $0.0412 on Major Exchanges

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. AllSafe has a market cap of $377,169.96 and $41.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for about $0.0412 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AllSafe has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00050007 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000300 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

