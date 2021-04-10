Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Hits Market Cap of $4.87 Million

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 10th. Alpaca Finance has a market cap of $4.87 million and approximately $4.94 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001219 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded 20% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00067909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.01 or 0.00293041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005273 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.83 or 0.00736428 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,191.38 or 0.99649261 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00019415 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $457.03 or 0.00756630 BTC.

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 19,905,186 coins and its circulating supply is 6,618,686 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

