Alpha Coin (APC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $41.00

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 32.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Alpha Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded up 58.5% against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Coin has a market capitalization of $22,933.08 and $41.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,402.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $672.38 or 0.01131907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.42 or 0.00455235 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00065707 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002233 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000841 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000253 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Alpha Coin

Alpha Coin (APC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io . Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Alpha Coin Coin Trading

