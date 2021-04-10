Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $120.33 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 10th. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for $1.62 or 0.00002696 BTC on major exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $404.40 million and approximately $120.33 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00068319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00053021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00020444 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.67 or 0.00294680 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005158 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,153,035 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

