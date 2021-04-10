Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Alphabet by 5,763.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after buying an additional 48,813 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Ridge Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,433,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,285.88 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,187.60 and a one year high of $2,289.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,083.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,828.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 target price (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,525.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,244.11.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

