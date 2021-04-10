Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 4.2% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded up $20.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,285.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,044,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,318. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,187.60 and a 1-year high of $2,289.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,083.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,828.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,244.11.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

