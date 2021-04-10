Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Lessened by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.3% of NBT Bank N A NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 79.4% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $207,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $848,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 66.8% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,244.11.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $20.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,285.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,044,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,083.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,828.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,187.60 and a 12 month high of $2,289.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total transaction of $6,697,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,304,652.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

