Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Metropolis Capital Ltd

Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,679 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 13.3% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $154,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,270,000 after buying an additional 427,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,140.07.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,270.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,182.33 and a one year high of $2,273.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,071.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,820.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

