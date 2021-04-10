Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.65 Million

Analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) to post $5.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.92 million and the lowest is $5.27 million. Alpine Income Property Trust posted sales of $4.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full-year sales of $24.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.54 million to $27.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $32.12 million, with estimates ranging from $23.84 million to $38.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 224.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 14,066 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $727,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 30,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PINE opened at $18.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.12. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $20.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

