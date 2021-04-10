Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALSMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets cut Alstom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

ALSMY opened at $5.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.21. Alstom has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $6.70.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

