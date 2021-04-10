Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.58.

AYX has been the topic of several research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Alteryx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Shares of AYX stock opened at $85.46 on Friday. Alteryx has a 52-week low of $77.05 and a 52-week high of $185.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.52, a P/E/G ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.92.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $160.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.65 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total transaction of $612,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 5,950 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.68, for a total value of $753,746.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,390 shares of company stock worth $11,406,993. 13.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in Alteryx by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alteryx by 350.4% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Alteryx by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Alteryx by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.