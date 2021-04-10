Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $71.62

Shares of Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.62 and traded as low as $69.89. Amadeus IT Group shares last traded at $70.47, with a volume of 125,415 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMADY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Amadeus IT Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.99 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.62 and a 200 day moving average of $66.79.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

