Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMADY shares. Erste Group upgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oddo Bhf raised Amadeus IT Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMADY traded down $1.70 on Friday, reaching $70.47. The company had a trading volume of 125,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of -242.99 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.79. Amadeus IT Group has a 52-week low of $37.69 and a 52-week high of $78.80.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

