Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Private Advisory Group LLC’s Largest Position

Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,895 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 6.1% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,896,000. Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $406,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,764,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,930.67.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,372.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,112.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,177.10. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.75, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,038.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

