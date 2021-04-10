Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,991 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 5.5% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $46,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,372.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,112.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,177.10. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,038.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4,400.00 price target (up from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,930.67.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.