Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,131 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.5% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 5,071 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,690,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. First American Bank lifted its position in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 10,335 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,977,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,069,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 516 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,372.20 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,038.00 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.75, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,112.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,177.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,930.67.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.