Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,208,071 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,686 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.4% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.24% of Amazon.com worth $3,934,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,930.67.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,372.20 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,038.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,112.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,177.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.75, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

