Ambrosus Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.13 Million (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 10th. In the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded up 29.1% against the US dollar. Ambrosus has a total market capitalization of $19.56 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ambrosus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges.

About Ambrosus

Get Ambrosus alerts:

Ambrosus (AMB) is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 706,985,188 coins and its circulating supply is 172,389,443 coins. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Ambrosus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ambrosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ambrosus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.