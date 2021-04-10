AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.85.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Macquarie downgraded AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.
NASDAQ AMCX opened at $51.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.60. AMC Networks has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $83.63. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.35.
In other AMC Networks news, CAO Christian B. Wymbs sold 7,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $563,778.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 39,980 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $2,068,165.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 748,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,740,441.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,781 shares of company stock worth $3,547,824. Insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 45.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in AMC Networks by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in AMC Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.
About AMC Networks
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.
