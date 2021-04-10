AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.85.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Macquarie downgraded AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $51.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.60. AMC Networks has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $83.63. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.35.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $780.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.56 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

In other AMC Networks news, CAO Christian B. Wymbs sold 7,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $563,778.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 39,980 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $2,068,165.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 748,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,740,441.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,781 shares of company stock worth $3,547,824. Insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 45.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in AMC Networks by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in AMC Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

