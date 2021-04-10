AMEPAY (AME) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.99 Million

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 10th. One AMEPAY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0600 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. AMEPAY has a market cap of $14.99 million and $591,637.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AMEPAY alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00068745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.93 or 0.00291789 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.91 or 0.00749535 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,060.06 or 0.99614139 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00019465 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.95 or 0.00713098 BTC.

AMEPAY Profile

AMEPAY’s genesis date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AMEPAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMEPAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.