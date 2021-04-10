American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,132 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.67% of American Public Education worth $7,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,311,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,467,000 after buying an additional 53,650 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 412,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after buying an additional 42,426 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 269.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 28,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the third quarter valued at about $685,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APEI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley began coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. William Blair assumed coverage on American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. American Public Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Shares of APEI opened at $34.63 on Friday. American Public Education, Inc. has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $41.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.13. The company has a market capitalization of $645.57 million, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $85.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.10 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 5.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

