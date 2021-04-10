American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 278,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,816 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.75% of American States Water worth $22,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 264.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 716.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

NYSE AWR opened at $77.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. American States Water has a twelve month low of $69.25 and a twelve month high of $91.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.71.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.50 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.91%.

