Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

In other news, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $7,070,589.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,626,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $1,073,681.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,366 shares in the company, valued at $199,024.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,545 shares of company stock worth $8,347,220 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 971.4% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $39.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.85 and its 200 day moving average is $36.06.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 75.21%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

