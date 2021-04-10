Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stake Lessened by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $8,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $262,604,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,757,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,463,000 after acquiring an additional 453,520 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 349,559 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 10,301.8% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 207,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,286,000 after acquiring an additional 205,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 436.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 226,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,057,000 after acquiring an additional 184,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total value of $450,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,992. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $2,044,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,727 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.27.

NYSE:AMP opened at $240.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.11 and a 1-year high of $241.18.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

