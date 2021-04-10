Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 535,261 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,730 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.77% of Ameris Bancorp worth $20,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABCB. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,022,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 735,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,988,000 after purchasing an additional 384,879 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,781,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,405,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,503,000 after purchasing an additional 279,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,239,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,822,000 after purchasing an additional 169,119 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABCB opened at $52.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.46. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $57.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.94 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

ABCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

