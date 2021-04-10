Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMKR. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.03. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.63. Amkor Technology has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In related news, EVP John Charles Stone sold 84,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $1,801,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,185.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $1,513,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,166.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,952,964 over the last ninety days. 59.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Amkor Technology by 215.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Amkor Technology by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Amkor Technology by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

