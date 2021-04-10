Ampleforth Trading Down 1.9% This Week (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 10th. In the last week, Ampleforth has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $217.02 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth coin can now be bought for $1.02 or 0.00001688 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 329,468,676 coins and its circulating supply is 213,592,984 coins. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

