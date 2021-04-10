Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 200,173 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 798,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,173 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.69% of Tractor Supply worth $112,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 3,462.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSCO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Guggenheim raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.08.

TSCO stock opened at $177.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $86.43 and a 52 week high of $180.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.07 and a 200 day moving average of $150.19.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

